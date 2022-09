As the Holy Defense Week approaches, a group of commanders and war veterans during the Holy Defense against Saddam Baath regime as well as a group of the families of the martyrs will meet with Ayatollah Khamenei, the leader of the Islamic Revolution, on Wednesday morning at Imam Khomeini's Husseiniyya (RA).

The program, which will start at 10:30 am on Wednesday, will be broadcast live on KHAMENEI.IR media and national radio and television networks.

