Memoir of Martyr Rajaei published in Spanish

The book, which is the first work introducing Martyr Rajaei in Spanish, has been collected from Persian sources by Abbas Mousavi.

Having been revised, the book has been translated into Spanish on the anniversary of the martyrdom of the figure.

Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) detonated a bomb at the office of Prime Minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar on Pasteur street in downtown Tehran on August 29, 1981.

The fatal incident left then Prime Minister Bahonar, then President Mohammad Ali Rajaei, and some other officials who had a security meeting there martyred.

AMK/5577517