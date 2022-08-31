  1. Culture
Aug 31, 2022, 5:00 PM

Memoir of Martyr Rajaei published in Spanish

Memoir of Martyr Rajaei published in Spanish

TEHRAN, Aug. 31 (MNA) – The memoir of Martyr Mohammad Ali Rajaei has been published in Spanish for Latin American audiences. 

The book, which is the first work introducing Martyr Rajaei in Spanish, has been collected from Persian sources by Abbas Mousavi.

Having been revised, the book has been translated into Spanish on the anniversary of the martyrdom of the figure.

Mujahedin-e-Khalq Organization (MKO) detonated a bomb at the office of Prime Minister Mohammad Javad Bahonar on Pasteur street in downtown Tehran on August 29, 1981.

The fatal incident left then Prime Minister Bahonar, then President Mohammad Ali Rajaei, and some other officials who had a security meeting there martyred.

AMK/5577517

News Code 190860
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/190860/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • captcha

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News