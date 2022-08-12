  1. Politics
Aug 12, 2022, 2:08 PM

Iran FM spokesman ridicules claims by "terrorist" John Bolton

TEHRAN, Aug. 12 (MNA) – More ran and rave on John-Bolton claims will only increase the hatred towards the United States, according to the Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Nasser Kan'ani.

"America's growing rhetoric about a politically bankrupt element, a prominent terrorist and a coup plotter against independent countries and governments, is an escape forward with the aim of escaping from responsibility for an international crime," Nasser Kan'ani, Iranian Foreign Ministry wrote in a tweet on Friday in reaction to the recent claims leveled against an alleged IRGC member by the US Department of Justice who accused him of plotting to kill former US National Security Advisor John Bolton. 

This is the second time that Kan'ani ridicules the allegations. "The spinning of these threadbare and baseless myths is becoming a recurring custom in the American judicial and propaganda system," Foreign Ministry Spokesman said on Wednesday in a statement.

Iran has asked the Interpol to issue a red notice for dozens of US officials who were involved in the assassination of Major General Qassem Soleimani. 

