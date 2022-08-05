Massive fire reported near Beirut port

A large fire broke out in KidzMondo theme park near Beirut Water Front in Lebanon on Friday, Lebanese sources reported.

Lebanese media have not yet released more details about the cause of the fire, possible casualties, and damages to properties and buildings.

Meanwhile, the AFP has reported that several more grain silos damaged by the 2020 Beirut port explosion collapsed on Thursday, as hundreds marched toward them to mark the second anniversary of the disaster.

The fire coincides with the second anniversary of the terrible explosion in the port of Beirut, which left 221 dead and thousands injured.

