Tehran, Damascus discuss activation of investment processes

Heading a delegation, Secretary of Iran-Syria Economic Relations Development Headquarters Abbas Akbari discussed Iranian investment opportunities with the officials of Tartus city of Syria.

According to Akbari, developing and strengthening the economic relations between Iran and Syria, using the existing capacities, and transferring Iran's scientific technology to Syria to develop the Syrian economy were the main purposes of his trip to Tartus.

In this meeting, Tartus Governor Safwan Abu Saadi discussed Tartus province's investment opportunities as well as the possibility of developing economic cooperation between the two countries in order to ensure common interests.

A number of members of the Tartus Chamber of Commerce and Industries also made proposals for activating economic work, including guaranteeing the rights of traders and exporters between the two countries as well as the possibility of creating a joint financial and banking channel.

