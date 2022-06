The rocket blasted off from Jiuquan Satellite Launch Center in northwest China's Gobi Desert at 10:08 a.m. Beijing Time, according to GGTN.

The satellite entered the pre-determined orbit, and the launch mission was a complete success.

The satellite is mainly used to carry out experiments such as space environment detection.

This mission is the 15th flight of the Kuaizhou-1A carrier rocket.

MP/PR