  1. World
  2. Asia-Pacific
Jun 9, 2022, 7:00 PM

Seven killed, 46 injured in fire in South Korea

Seven killed, 46 injured in fire in South Korea

TEHRAN, Jun. 09 (MNA) – At least seven people were killed and dozens of others were injured after an explosion started a fire on Thursday at the office of a law firm in the southern city of Daegu, South Korea, according to the police.

The police said the blaze was being investigated as arson, and after a review of security camera footage, a 50-year-old man was identified as a suspect. The man is believed to have died at the site, the police said. He was not immediately identified, New York Times reported.

No information about a potential motive was immediately released, but local news outlets reported that the police were investigating whether the fire had been started by a disgruntled client over a case.

The fire broke out at about 10:55 a.m. on the second floor of a seven-story office building next to Daegu District Court, according to an officer with the police department in Daegu, a city of 2.4 million. The authorities said they had received reports of a loud explosion and black smoke coming from the law firm’s offices.

MA/PR

News Code 187761
Morteza Ahmadi Al Hashem
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/187761/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News