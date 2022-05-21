Liberation of Khorramshahr symbol of unity in defending Iran

The epic of 3rd of Khordad (May 24, 1982) is the symbol of unity and solidarity of combatants of Islam in defending security of Islamic Iran and a clear model for all future generations in defending the independence of the country.

The text of Iran's Army Force statement is read as follows,

Khorramshahr is reminiscent of brilliant history of a nation that showcased the apex of perseverance and self-sacrifice both in resisting and safeguarding the sublime values of Islamic Revolution and fulfilling their duties in obeying the wise leadership of founding father of the Islamic Revolution the late Imam Khomeini (RA).

On this auspicious day, the heroic nation of Islamic Iran thwarted all conspiracies orchestrated by enemies against the country and this heroic move went down in all-time history of the country.

While congratulating the advent of the anniversary of Liberation of Khorramshahr, the national day of resistance, self-sacrifice and victory to the Leader of Islamic Revolution and Commander-in-Chief of the Armed Forces and noble nation of Islamic Iran, the Army Force of the Islamic Republic of Iran commemorates the name and memory of martyrs of eight years of Sacred Defense (Iraqi imposed war against Iran in 1980-1988) and honors the war veterans and combatants of this historic epic.

MA/5495764