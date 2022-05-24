Armed Forces renew allegiance with ideals of Imam Khomeini

TEHRAN, May 24 (MNA) – On the occasion of the 3rd of Khordad which marks the Liberation of Khorramshahr, the commanders of the Iran Armed Forces visited the Mausoleum of Imam Khomeini (RA) and renewed their allegiance to the ideas of Imam (RA).

The Liberation of Khorramshahr refers to the Iranian recapture of the city of Khorramshahr on May 24, 1982, during the Iran–Iraq War. The city had been captured by the Iraqis earlier in the war on October 26, 1980, shortly after the Iraqi invasion of Iran.