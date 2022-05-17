Pakistan foils suspected attack against Chinese citizens

Monday’s arrest came two weeks after a woman suicide bomber blew herself up on a university campus in the southern port city of Karachi, killing three Chinese teachers and their Pakistani driver.

Police arrested the woman in southwestern Balochistan province, the statement said, according to Al-Jazeera.

She belongs to the separatist Baloch Liberation Army (BLA), which has started using women fighters as suicide bombers, police said.

“The woman wanted to target a convoy of Chinese nationals,” police said, adding the attack was planned along a route of the CPEC.

Police recovered explosives and detonators from the woman and investigated her, revealing her plans to target Chinese nationals. No other evidence was produced to support their accusation.

ZZ/PR