Ukraine claims struck Russian naval ship in Black Sea

The claim could not be independently verified, and there has been no confirmation by the Russian side of damage to any of its naval vessels in the Black Sea, Radio Free Europe reported.

Ukrinform, the Ukrainian national news agency, quoted Serhiy Bratchuk, a spokesman for the regional military command that includes Odesa, as saying in a Telegram post that the ship had been set on fire.

The agency claimed that the Russian Navy had "lost" the Vsevolod Bobrov in the purported strike off Snake Island.

The FleetMon sea-tracking news website identifies the Vsevolod Bobrov as a 95-meter-long transport ship.

If conformed, rhis ould be the second ship that Ukrainian forces hit after the Russian Navy's Black Sea Fleet flagship, Moskva sank in the Black Sea in April.

