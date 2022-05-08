  1. World
South Korea says;

North Korea fires likely submarine-launched ballistic missile

TEHRAN, May 08 (MNA) – News sources reported that North Korea fired a ballistic missile, likely from a submarine, off the port city of Sinpo along the country’s eastern coast.

The missile flew roughly 370 miles and reached an altitude of 37 miles, South Korean officials said, providing few other details, according to New York Post.

It’s believed to be the most recent submarine-launched ballistic missile by North Korea, which last demonstrated such a weapon in October.

Japan also said the rocket fell outside of their territorial waters and reported no damage to their vessels.

The missile was the first submarine-launched weapon from the North since last October.

