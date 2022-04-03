Massive explosion rocks Baku, leaves at least 1 dead (+VIDEO)

Preliminary findings have suggested the incident was prompted by a gas leak, Sputnik reported.

According to reports, there are injured and dead as a result of the incident, but their number has not yet been officially established. Earlier figures stated that at least three individuals had been killed as a result; however, the prosecutor general's office later relayed that one person had died and that 31 others had suffered injuries.

Parviz Abubekirov, a spokesperson for the Health Ministry, has since informed the Associated Press that of the injured, 24 individuals had been hospitalized after suffering burn injuries.

Initial reports said that the nightclub in question had started its activity about two weeks ago, on March 18.

On social media, eyewitnesses shared footage of the destruction and the wounded leaving the area of the club.

ZZ/PR