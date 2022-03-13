American journalist killed in Ukraine: police

An American journalist, Brent Renaud, was killed in Ukraine amid Russian attacks, the Kyiv police and New York Times confirmed on Sunday.

According to the Politico news website, Renaud, a Peabody-winning filmmaker, was reported to have been wearing a New York Times press badge — though the Times on Sunday said Renaud had not worked for the publication since 2015, and was not in Ukraine on assignment for it.

The Kyiv regional police chief confirmed the news on Facebook, writing that the 51-year-old media correspondent was shot, and another journalist was injured.

KI/PR