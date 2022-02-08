  1. World
Syrian Al-Furat Uni. chancellor:

Uni. building destruction by US poses threat to students

TEHRAN, Feb. 08 (MNA) – Rector of al-Furat University said that violations, terrorist acts of destruction that targeted the university buildings in Hasaka by US occupation and QSD militia created a dangerous situation for the educational process.

During a press conference in Deir Deir Ezzor about crimes of QSD militia and US occupation against the educational institutions, Khalifa said the systematic attacks targeted some buildings of al-Furat University in Hasaka including the engineering Technical Institute building, as well as the administration building of the university branch.

Violations, terrorist acts of destruction that targeted the university buildings in Hasaka city by US occupation and QSD militia created a dangerous situation for the educational process in a way that poses threat to the future of thousands of students, he added. 

Al-Khalifa said that the value of scientific and laboratory supplies that were located in the building of Civil Engineering faculty, then seized by QSD militia, is estimated at tens of billions of Syrian pounds.

