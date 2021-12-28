Zob Ahan defeats Oman national handball team in friendly

Oman national handball team and Zob Ahan Isfahan team competed against each other last night in the Iranian city of Isfahan.

Zob Ahan defeated Oman national handball team 27-26 while the Iranian side missed its key players, who play for the national men's handball team of Iran, and also two other injured players.

The Omani team, which is preparing for 2022 Asian Men's Handball Championship which are slated to be held in Saudi Arabia, has traveled to Isfahan to hold a training camp.

The 2022 Asian Men's Handball Championship will be the 20th edition of the championship scheduled to be held from 18 to 31 January 2022 in Saudi Arabia under the aegis of Asian Handball Federation (AHF).

