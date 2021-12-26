Dos and don’ts for car rental in Dubai [2021 Rules]

Renting a car in Dubai can be easy for you if you choose the right company for your service. In this article, we are going to talk about all the dos and don’ts that you should know before hiring a car in Dubai. Saadatrent as one of the pioneers of car rental in the most important cities of the United Arab Emirates is here to guide you to have a great experience with your car hire in Dubai.

Why car rental in Dubai?

Car rental in Dubai is a great option for your transportation in this metropolitan. You may ask why? Well, car rental is an easy and comfortable option when you want to explore this city. whether you want to travel to this city for leisure or for business purposes, renting a car can make a dreamy trip for you. Also, it can be cheaper than taxis in Dubai. Many local companies in Dubai like Saadatrent provide a wide range of economy cars for their customers so they can choose a suitable car with the lowest price and have a safe trip in Dubai. Actually, as an advice, in doesn’t matter where you want to go, renting a car is the best option for you.

Car rental in Dubai terms and conditions

If you want to rent a car in each city or country, there are some terms and conditions that you should consider. As we mentioned, Saadatrent is one of the local car rental companies in Dubai that not only offers the best services in Dubai, Ajman, Abu Dhabi and Sharjah, also with car rental in Istanbul and all the cities of Iran, provides easy terms and conditions to rent a car for tourists and residents. So, they can use the services and enjoy traveling. But what are the terms and conditions for car rental in Dubai?

Required documents to rent a car in Dubai

Saadatrent for car rental in Dubai required some documents that you should send to their experts. But what are they?

A photo of your passport

A photo of your driving license

A photo of your Dubai visa

Driving rules in Dubai

One of the most important things that you should consider when you want to rent a car in Dubai, is to be familiar with the rules of driving in this city. Dubai has strict rules when it comes to driving on the highways and streets of this metropolitan. Some of these rules that you should know is:

The legal age to drive in Dubai is over 18 years old. Also, for use car rental services you should be over 21 years old.

All cars must move from the right.

Children under the age of 13 are not allowed to sit in the front seat.

The speed limit on most Dubai streets is between 40 and 80 Km/h.

The minimum speed limit on highways is 60 km/h and the maximum is between 110 and 120 km/h.

You are not allowed to drive while you are drunk.

