4 killed after small plane crashes in central California

Emergency crews responded shortly after 6:30 p.m. Saturday to reports of a crash in a field just west of Visalia Municipal Airport, according to the Tulare County Sheriff's Office, KCRA reported.

Sheriff's Sgt. Jesse Cox told reporters it took first responders some time to locate the wreckage because of darkness and dense fog.

There were four people aboard the Beechcraft Bonanza, according to the Federal Aviation Administration. Four people were killed in the crash, Cox said. The victims were not immediately identified.

According to FAA records, the plane is registered to an owner in Sacramento, but it is not yet clear if the owner was on board the plane.

Around four minutes elapsed between takeoff and the first 911 call, Cox said. It wasn't immediately known where the plane was headed.

The FAA and the National Transportation Safety Board will investigate.

