  1. Politics
Dec 6, 2021, 8:20 AM

Iran condemns terrorist attack in Mali

Iran condemns terrorist attack in Mali

TEHRAN, Dec. 6 (MNA) – Iranian Foreign Ministry Spokesman Saeed Khatibzadeh condemned a terrorist attack in Mali that led to the killing of dozens of civilians.

In reaction to a terrorist attack in Mali, Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed regret over the killing of dozens of Malian civilians in the terrorist attack. 

He also strongly condemned any terrorist act,  expressing sympathy with the government, people and the families of the victims of Mali.

At least 31 people have been killed in central Mali after militants attacked a bus carrying civilians to a market. Unidentified gunmen opened fire and killed the driver, before setting the bus on fire. 

ZZ/FNA14000915000045

News Code 181433
Zahra Mirzafarjouyan
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/181433/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 7 + 10 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News