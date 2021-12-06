Iran condemns terrorist attack in Mali

In reaction to a terrorist attack in Mali, Saeed Khatibzadeh expressed regret over the killing of dozens of Malian civilians in the terrorist attack.

He also strongly condemned any terrorist act, expressing sympathy with the government, people and the families of the victims of Mali.

At least 31 people have been killed in central Mali after militants attacked a bus carrying civilians to a market. Unidentified gunmen opened fire and killed the driver, before setting the bus on fire.

