Arman-e Melli:

Raeisi: Negotiations must be result-oriented

Ebtekar:

Defeat of Democrats & hard work to revive JCPOA

Senior cleric: Iran not to accept talks of attrition

Etela'at:

Raeisi: Iran not to leave the negotiating table

Next round of talks to begin on November 29

Iran:

November 29; beginning of negotiations for lifting sanctions

Jomhouriy-e Eslami:

13 Aban rallies held across Iran

Shahrvand:

Lifting, neutralizing sanctions policy of 13th administration

