Oct 27, 2021, 4:30 PM

Raeisi felicitates Austria on National Day

TEHRAN, Oct. 27(MNA) – In a message to President Alexander Van der Bellen of Austria, Iranian President Ebrahim Raeisi congratulated the National Day of the Federal Republic of Austria.

In this message, the President expressed hope that the existence of various capacities of cooperation would pave the way for the expansion and deepening of relations in bilateral, regional and international fields, and that the relations and cooperation between the two countries would increase.

"I would like to offer my sincerest congratulations to Your Excellency and the people of your country on the National Day of the Federal Republic of Austria," his message read.

"Historical and friendly relations between the two countries, as well as the existence of diverse cooperation capacities, have always been the basis for the expansion and deepening of relations in various bilateral, regional and international fields."

He also expressed hope that the relations and cooperation between the two countries will increase through joint will and efforts.

Raeisi wished his counterpart health and success, and the people of the Federal Republic of Austria prosperity and felicity.

