  1. World
  2. Africa
Sep 5, 2021, 3:16 PM

Heavy gunfire reported in Capital of Guinea on Sunday

Heavy gunfire reported in Capital of Guinea on Sunday

TEHRAN, Sep. 05 (MNA) – Heavy gunfire was heard in the center of Guinea's capital, Conakry, on Sunday morning, with many soldiers present in the streets.

Heavy gunfire was heard in the centre of Guinea's capital, Conakry, on Sunday morning Sep. 5, with many soldiers present in the streets, a report by Sputnik citing AFP said.

The reasons for the gunfire have not been disclosed yet.

Some residents who were reached by telephone in Kaloum reported sustained gunfire and said they had seen many soldiers telling residents to return home and remain inside.

Videos, reportedly of the incident, have emerged online, showing a residential area and shots and voices heard in the background.

KI/PR

News Code 178268
Kamal Iranidoost
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178268/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 3 + 1 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News