Iran uni. students rank 2nd at AIAA Aircraft Design Comp.

A group of students from the Faculty of Aerospace Engineering of the Sharif University of Technology won second place in the International Aircraft Design Competition by presenting the "Chaka Jet".

"Chaka Jet" consists of 2 models of 50 and 76 people, which has the ability to enter and compete in the global market since 2030.

The AIAA Foundation sponsors design competitions every year. These competitions offer a great opportunity for students to participate in a simulated real-world problem, allowing students to gain experience and receive useful and constructive feedback from technical experts who sit on AIAA Technical Committees.

