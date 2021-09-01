  1. Culture
Sep 1, 2021, 11:59 PM

Iranian children winners of Japan’s JQA drawing contest

Iranian children winners of Japan’s JQA drawing contest

TEHRAN, Sep. 01 (MNA) – Iranian children won prizes at the international section of the 21st JQA International Environmental Children's Drawing Contest in Japan.

The 12-year-old Iranian girls Aylin Alizadeh and Maedeh Taheri are among the winners of the first prize in the international section.

Mohammad Mani Rabiee, 11 years old, won the special prize at the event.

Iranian children winners of Japan’s JQA drawing contest

Panisa Momtazian, 7 years old, received the Judges' special prize.

Iranian children winners of Japan’s JQA drawing contest

Since 1999, Japan Quality Assurance Organization (JQA) and International Certification Organization Network (IQNet) have been hosting the JQA International Environmental Children’s Drawing Contest for children aged 7 to 15 years old from around the world, supported by UNICEF Tokyo Office.

So far, the contest has been held 21 times and this year we’ve had over 14,000 entries from a record-breaking 80 countries and regions. In total, we have received more than 330,000 drawings up to now. Full of imagination and artistic sensitivity, children drew pictures about nature and animals, their families, and the surrounding area. The pictures also contain the message towards the global environment, beyond borders and differences in their background cultures and languages.

HJ/5294807

News Code 178108
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/178108/

Related News

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 5 + 11 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News