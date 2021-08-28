Iran land route to Armenia reopened: ICA

On Friday, Iranian Customs authorities announced that the entrance of the Goris-Kapan road to Armenia was blocked by the Azerbaijani forces, based on the news received from some drivers.

The land route to Armenia was reopened, a spokesman for the customs said on Friday night.

Trucks and cars were allowed to pass through the route to Armenia, Seyed Ruhollah Latifi said.

Moghri Customs, which is located in front of Norduz crossing in East Azerbaijan Province, has announced that it is ready to readmit trucks and buses to pass through Armenian destinations.

