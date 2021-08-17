Malaysia's caretaker PM says will act with limited power

Malaysian Prime Minister Muhyiddin Yassin resigned on Monday citing a lack of parliamentary support but agreed with the king to remain the caretaker prime minister.

Now a caretaker PM Muhyiddin Yassin said that he would continue to perform his executive duties, but with some restrictions, until a replacement has been appointed, according to the Strait Time of Singapore.

He said he would still be advising the King and carry on with all of his executive duties in line with the Federal Constitution.

In a statement, Comptroller of the Royal Household Ahmad Fadil Shamsuddin said Sultan Abdullah Ahmad Shah had accepted the resignations of Tan Sri Muhyiddin and all the Cabinet members with immediate effect.

Mr Muhyiddin said when the King asked him to act as caretaker Prime Minister, he immediately referred to Attorney-General Idrus Harun regarding the job's scopes.

He said that his role would be different from here onwards.

KI/PR