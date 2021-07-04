“My hunger for new ideas turned me into a globetrotter”

Winston Churchill once said, "To improve is to change; to be perfect is to change often," but true perfection can never be attained. Roberto Maggio knows this, but despite this fact, he always strives to broaden his knowledge, and his horizons, as he knows that there is always room for improvement.

Maggio is a successful businessman in the Italian technology industry, with more than 40 years of experience and ownership of several companies to his credit. His primary line of business is the design and manufacturing of electronic payment support systems that are sold internationally.

Aside from his IT company Hydra Group Eood, Maggio also owns a luxury yacht rental company in the Canary Islands. In addition to owning these businesses, he serves as the CEO of a well-established company in Dubai that specializes in supplying hospital equipment (Riomed LLC). As if Maggio didn’t already have enough on his plate, he is also involved in the fields of business consulting, investment, and real estate development.

As Maggio explains, he owes his tremendous success to his curiosity and hunger for new ideas, which he feeds with his passion for traveling. "Several pushes led me to the idea of becoming a businessman. One of them is the curiosity to expand my knowledge more and more, a never dormant hunger for new ideas, which has also influenced my nature as a globetrotter," says Maggio. "My life's motto is a little play on Descartes' ‘Cogito ergo sum; I think therefore I am,’ which I transformed accordingly with my passion for travel into ‘I travel, therefore I am.’”

His love for travel allowed Roberto Maggio to hone his skills as a professional photographer. Maggio’s latest photography project is Other Places. Recently, Maggio launched a web platform called www.other-places.net, where he collected faces and situations from around the world. The characters immortalized by Maggio paint a choral portrait of human resistance and the ability to face difficult moments thanks to the vital and creative drive of individuals. On the website, shots from all over the world were collected thanks to a hashtag that served as the #otherplacesnet collector.

Maggio says that the Other Places project was born from the need to somehow focus on what humanity was experiencing in the months of lockdown.

“My intent was to tell a world that is still but at the same time, in motion. Gestures and human resistance, stolen smiles, entrepreneurial initiatives, small gestures aimed at subsistence and brief moments of happiness,” Maggio says.

Maggio had high hopes for his project, but he didn’t expect it to go viral as quickly as it did. After sharing the hashtag #otherplacesnet, Maggio received excellent feedback from users across the globe. He also collected shots from other professional and non-professional photographers and made a unique photo book that will be released later on Amazon.

Maggio claims that almost anyone can achieve similar success with enough dedication, a strong will, and unrelenting passion—the key ingredients to becoming a successful and versatile entrepreneur, as per Roberto Maggio.

This article is an advertisement and Mehr News Agency has no opinion on its content.