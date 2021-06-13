Erikson ‘stable’ in hospital as fans await more news

Eriksen was awake and in stable condition Saturday night after being taken to a Copenhagen hospital, the Danish football federation said. It confirmed on Twitter that Eriksen was "awake and is undergoing further examinations at Rigshospitalet (hospital)”.

Many supporters, players and others in the football world have sent goodwill messages.

More details have emerged of the dramatic and harrowing moments after the player's collapse, which came in the 43rd minute of the match against Finland at the Parken stadium. It led to the game being suspended for about 90 minutes before both teams made the decision to play on, Finland going on to win the game 1-0, Euronews reported.

Christian Eriksen had just played a short pass when he fell face-forward onto the ground. His teammates immediately gestured for help and medics rushed onto the pitch.

Denmark team doctor Morten Boesen quickly realized there wasn’t a second to lose as the player lay unconscious, his pulse slipping away.

“He was breathing, and I could feel his pulse. But suddenly that changed,” Boesen said on Saturday. “And as everyone saw, we started giving him CPR.”

The next 10 minutes were among the scariest to ever unfold during a match at football's European Championship. Several medics worked frenetically to give Eriksen chest compressions while his teammates choked away tears and formed a circle around the midfielder to shield the scene from public view.

“We managed to get Christian back,” Boesen said. “And he spoke to me before he was taken to the hospital.”

