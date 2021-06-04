One should not expect too much from Putin-Biden summit

"This is indeed a very important meeting. At the same time, it would be wrong to have inflated expectations", Peskov said, as aired by Russia's Channel One, Sputnik reported.

According to the Kremlin spokesman, the two countries disagree on so many things that "there is no reason to expect any progress in reaching [an] understanding".

Both Putin and Biden will have the possibility to raise the topics that each of them prioritizes, Peskov assured.

"The beginning of a top-level dialogue is a very positive sign despite the deplorable state of bilateral relations. You know that President Putin wants to improve the state of our relations ... But this is only possible with mutual understanding and consideration for each other's interests", Peskov continued.

Moscow previously expressed hope that Putin and Biden would discuss global strategic stability and the US-Russia relationship itself at the upcoming Geneva talks. The White House noted that the agenda will include Ukrainian and Belarusian issues, as well as the New START treaty, and the situation in Iran.

MAH/Sputnik