Iran to host 15th West Asia Baseball Cup

Iran was due to host the tournament in July but organizers have opted to move the event back by two months because of coronavirus concerns.

The exact date for the competition that will be held in Karaj, Alborz Province, will be announced later by the Baseball Federation of Asia.

Iran, India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iraq, Nepal, Pakistan, Palestine, and Sri Lanka are the teams that will participate in the event.

The top two teams in this competition will compete at the Asian Baseball Championships due to be held in December 2021 in Taiwan.

During the previous edition of the West Asia Baseball Cup that was held in Sri Lanka two years ago, Iran finished fourth.

