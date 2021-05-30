  1. Sports
May 30, 2021, 9:30 PM

Iran to host 15th West Asia Baseball Cup

Iran to host 15th West Asia Baseball Cup

TEHRAN, May 30 (MNA) – The 15th edition of the West Asia Baseball Cup will be held in Iran in September 2021.

Iran was due to host the tournament in July but organizers have opted to move the event back by two months because of coronavirus concerns.

The exact date for the competition that will be held in Karaj, Alborz Province, will be announced later by the Baseball Federation of Asia.

Iran, India, Afghanistan, Bangladesh, Iraq, Nepal, Pakistan, Palestine, and Sri Lanka are the teams that will participate in the event.

The top two teams in this competition will compete at the Asian Baseball Championships due to be held in December 2021 in Taiwan.

During the previous edition of the West Asia Baseball Cup that was held in Sri Lanka two years ago, Iran finished fourth.

HJ/5223700

News Code 174139
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/174139/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 4 + 13 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News