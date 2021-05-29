Zakani stresses on adopting 'active, smart diplomacy'

Speaking in a press conference at Mehr News Agency on Saturday, Alireza Zakani, the candidate for the 13th Iran presidential election elaborated on his major plans and goals for administrating the country.

Referring to the ongoing nuclear talks in Vienna, Zakani emphasized the need to adopt active and smart diplomacy.

He went on to say that through active and smart diplomacy Iran can enjoy the capabilities of the regional countries, the neighbors, the Axis of Resistance, the emerging powers, as well as Eastern countries.

In the future foreign policy of Iran the equations will change quickly, he said, stressing that his administration will not be looking for emotional and superficial measures nor will it looking for passivity in the international arena.

Expressing his firm stance towards the JCPOA talks, he asserted that the Islamic Republic of Iran fulfilled all its commitments under the nuclear deal, now it is time for the other side to fulfill its obligations.

The United States must lift all sanctions, and it must be verified by Iranians, he said, adding that he is seeking to preserve the rights of the Iranian people in JCPOA and that he will definitely do that.

Iran-China strategic coop. doc a good historical opportunity

Referring to the 25-year cooperation agreement between Iran and China, he said, “Of course, this agreement is not binding, but it is a good historical opportunity for Iran and China."

He also appreciated the founders of the document, who are headed by the Leader of the Islamic Revolution.

"We will also seek to stabilize our interactions with other countries, such as Russia", he stressed.

Elsewhere in his remarks, Zakani reiterated that neighbors, Resistant Front countries, and emerging countries such as China, who are committed to cooperating with the Islamic Republic of Iran, are a priority.

