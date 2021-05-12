Registration of presidential candidates going on for 2nd day

Presidential hopefuls should complete their registration process at Tehran-based Interior Ministry HQ. May 15 has been set as the deadline.

Seyyed Esmail Mousavi, the National Elections Committee’s spokesperson, said that 57 individuals have completed their registration on the first day.

The candidates are expected to be political and religious personages who fulfill the fourfold criteria of being of Iranian origin, being a national of the Islamic Republic, being prudent and capable of taking on leadership duties, and being religious and believing in the Islamic Republic’s principles and its official religion.

All hopefuls will be vetted by the Guardian Council, which will announce the names of qualified candidates possibly in late April.

The election is scheduled for June 18.

