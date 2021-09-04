'The Badger' to go on screen at 18th Salento Intl. Film Fest

'The Badger' will be screened in the competition section of the 18th Salento International Film Festival in Italy.

' The Badger' is about a woman named Soodeh Sharifzadegan who is involved with a difficult challenge in her private life, while she is close to her second marriage.

Right before Soodeh Sharifzadegan's second marriage, her 11-year-old son, “Matiar” is kidnapped. After considerable effort, Soodeh is forced to ask for the ransom money from her ex-husband, “Peyman”. After Matiar's release, Soodeh, being curious, comes to the sudden realization that it was all her son's plan to provide the grounds for his father's return, reads the synopsis.

Vishka Asayesh, Hasan Majuni, Mehraveh Sharifinia, Behnoosh Bakhtiari, Gohar Kheirandish, Reza Behbudi, Mehdi Hoseini Nia, Mohammad Amin Asadi, Siavash Cheraghi Pour, Mahmoud Nazaralian, and Hamid Reza Mohammadi are among the cast members of this short film.

The film has also taken part at the 23rd Shanghai International Film Festival in China and the 15th Hamilton Film Festival in Canada and the 13th Jaipur International Film Festival (JIFF) in India. It will also vie at the 5th Annual Macedonian Film Festival. It has been also nominated for the Best Film Award at the 19th edition of the Riverside International Film Festival in the US and for the Best Film Award at the 8th Fine Arts Film Festival in the US.

'For My Daughter’ by Mohammad Farajzadeh, 'Burned' by Fatemeh Mohammadi, Botox by Kaveh Mazaheri, and part of Stain short film directed by Shoresh Vakili will also take part in this Italian film festival.

