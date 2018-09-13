Lebanon after developing coop. with Iranian Ferdowsi Uni.

Ehsan Maghboul, the Director for International cooption at Iran’s Ferdowsi University, said on Thursday that a 30-strong Lebanese academic delegation visited the university in a bid to develop bilateral academic cooperation.

In the opening of the meeting, Maghboul recounted to the history of cooperation between Ferdowsi University and Lebanese universities.

He added that currently there are 170 students learnig Farsi in centers opened in Lebanon by Ferdowsi University while 36 Lebanese students are currently studying at Ferdowsi University.

During the meeting, the Lebanese university professors asked for expansion of cooperation between Ferdowsi University and Lebanese universities and academic centers.

