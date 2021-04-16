  1. World
  2. North America
Apr 16, 2021, 2:34 PM

Biden mispronounces Putin’s name in remarks on Russia+ video

Biden mispronounces Putin’s name in remarks on Russia+ video

TEHRAN, Apr. 16 (MNA) – US President Joe Biden mispronounced Russian leader Vladimir Putin’s name in his remarks on Washington’s policy towards Moscow.

"I also made clear to President Clutin that the United - Putin - that the United States is unwavering in our support of our allies and partners in Europe," Biden said, as cited by the White House press office, TASS reported.

When speaking about relations with Moscow, the US president nearly said "vaccination" instead of "escalation." "The United States is not looking to kick off a cycle of vacci- — of escalation and conflict with Russia. We want a stable, predictable relationship," Biden noted.

RHM/PR

News Code 172152
https://en.mehrnews.com/news/172152/

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 8 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News