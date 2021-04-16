Biden mispronounces Putin’s name in remarks on Russia+ video

"I also made clear to President Clutin that the United - Putin - that the United States is unwavering in our support of our allies and partners in Europe," Biden said, as cited by the White House press office, TASS reported.

When speaking about relations with Moscow, the US president nearly said "vaccination" instead of "escalation." "The United States is not looking to kick off a cycle of vacci- — of escalation and conflict with Russia. We want a stable, predictable relationship," Biden noted.

RHM/PR