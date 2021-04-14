US intelligence report confirms Iran not advancing N weapons

In this report, the US intelligence community claimed that China is one of the biggest threats to the United States and the current global order.

The report said China, Russia, Iran, and North Korea would seek to challenge US interests in different areas and on multiple levels.

The report also warns that China could launch cyber-attacks that could temporarily disrupt vital US infrastructures.

China’s effort to expand its growing influence represents one of the largest threats to the United States, according to a major annual intelligence report released on Tuesday, which also warned of the broad national security challenges posed by Moscow and Beijing.

Some parts of the report, which is dedicated to Iran, could affect the ongoing US negotiations to return to Iran’s nuclear deal known as JCPOA.

It highlights the opportunities and challenges for the Biden administration. Iran, for instance, has not advanced its work on a nuclear weapon, potentially giving President Biden some room to maneuver, the report acknowledges.

