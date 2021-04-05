  1. Politics
Apr 5, 2021, 11:29 PM

Pentagon says there is no time to delay JCPOA

Pentagon says there is no time to delay JCPOA

TEHRAN, Apr. 05 (MNA) – Washington has no time to delay Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action (JCPOA), US-based Los Angeles Times daily quoted Pentagon officials as saying.

According to Los Angeles Times, the current US administration is now at a crossroads, either it must move slowly and accept the dangers of ditching negotiations (with Iran) or it must quickly reach an agreement with Iran on JCPOA.

It should be noted that the 19th joint meeting of the JCPOA will be held in Vienna on Tuesday and it has been announced that the US representative will also participate in the meeting in Vienna.

But Tehran has already stated that Washington's return to the 2015 nuclear deal does not need to be renegotiated, so, any meeting between representatives of Iran and the United States will not happen.

MA/5182075

News Code 171734

Tags

Related News

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 9 + 4 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News