Indonesia landslides, floods kill 55 people, dozens missing

The Disaster Management Authority in Indonesia announced on Monday that the death toll from several natural disasters following monsoon rains in eastern Indonesia and East Timor has risen to 55, and the fate of more than 40 is still unknown.

Mud tumbled down from surrounding hills onto dozens of homes in Lamenele village shortly after midnight on Adonara island in East Nusa Tenggara province. Rescuers recovered 38 bodies and at least five people were injured, said Lenny Ola, who heads the local disaster agency.



Flash flooding killed at least 17 people elsewhere and at least 42 are missing, according to the National Disaster Mitigation Agency. Relief efforts were hampered by power cuts, blocked roads covered in thick mud and debris as well as the remoteness of the area on an island surrounded by choppy seas and high waves, said the agency’s spokesperson, Raditya Jati.

