All set for forthcoming presidential election: Interior min.

“The upcoming election is a vital issue and a complex process in the current situation… So far, all the preliminary measures have been taken coordination has been done between the responsible entities to hold the presidential vote,” Rahmani-Fazli said on Sunday.

The Interior Minister called on the Iranian people for a massive turnout in order to hold a better election.

Earlier in March, Guardian Council spokesman Abbas Ali Kadkhodaei invited the Iranian elite and other people to submit any initiatives that would help boost voter turnout in the forthcoming presidential election during the coronavirus pandemic.

He noted that scholars and thinkers can increase the turnout via optimal solutions and criticism and help authorities better perform in this regard, emphasizing that officials should also utilize such strategies and be receptive to criticism.

Up to now, former defense minister Hossein Dehghan and former senior legislator Ali Motahhari have confirmed their bid for the top political office. Besides them, the names of many other former officials have come up as potential candidates.

The 13th presidential election is scheduled to be held on June 18, and people would go to the polls to choose the country’s eighth president.

