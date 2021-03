According to AhoraEg news outlet, several blasts hit a military base in Bata on Sunday, destroying or damaging almost all buildings. The previous reports suggested that 17 people had died and over 400 had received injuries, Sputnik reported.

The search and rescue operation continues.

President Teodoro Obiang Nguema Mbasogo has blamed the blasts on the "negligence" of servicemen and the carelessness of farmers who lit a fire near army warehouses.

HJ/Sputnik