  1. Culture
Mar 9, 2021, 12:35 PM

'Culture, knowledeg permant path to bring nations closer'

'Culture, knowledeg permant path to bring nations closer'

TEHRAN, Mar. 09 (MNA) – In a message to the 3rd Intl. Cong. on Gundishapur, Iranian President Rouhani said the return to knowledge and culture is the only permanent way to bring nations closer.

In his message addressing the event, the UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, and other participants, President Hassan Rouhani noted that Scientific and cultural ties are among the most enduring and lasting ties between nations.

"Accordingly, the wider the scope of scientific and cultural relations, the deeper the friendships and empathies between nations," he added.

Referring to 18-century-year-old Gundishapur, as the oldest university in the world, he said: "I believe that the only lasting way for rapprochement between nations is to return to the clear and pure sources of knowledge and culture; The same method that our ancestors in this land invented by the establishment of the Jundishapur university in the world."

The congress is held online on March 9-10, 2021.

Ahwaz Gundishapur University of Medical Sciences (AJUMS) is a medical school in Khuzestan Province of Iran.

Located in southwestern Iran in the city of Ahwaz, the university was established as a College of Medicine administered by the Shahid Chamran University of Ahvaz in 1955, which itself was a revived reincarnation of the ancient Academy of Gundishapur that existed in the same area in antiquity. 

HJ/5165436

News Code 170890

Tags

Your Comment

You are replying to: .
    • 6 + 7 =

    TOP 10

    Interview

    Op-Ed

    Report

    Latest News