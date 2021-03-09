'Culture, knowledeg permant path to bring nations closer'

In his message addressing the event, the UNESCO Director-General Audrey Azoulay, and other participants, President Hassan Rouhani noted that Scientific and cultural ties are among the most enduring and lasting ties between nations.

"Accordingly, the wider the scope of scientific and cultural relations, the deeper the friendships and empathies between nations," he added.

Referring to 18-century-year-old Gundishapur, as the oldest university in the world, he said: "I believe that the only lasting way for rapprochement between nations is to return to the clear and pure sources of knowledge and culture; The same method that our ancestors in this land invented by the establishment of the Jundishapur university in the world."

The congress is held online on March 9-10, 2021.

Ahwaz Gundishapur University of Medical Sciences (AJUMS) is a medical school in Khuzestan Province of Iran.

Located in southwestern Iran in the city of Ahwaz, the university was established as a College of Medicine administered by the Shahid Chamran University of Ahvaz in 1955, which itself was a revived reincarnation of the ancient Academy of Gundishapur that existed in the same area in antiquity.

