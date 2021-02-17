Mojtaba Hosseini takes charge of Zob Ahan

The club has signed an 18-month contract with Hosseini.

He has unilaterally terminated his contract with Naft Masjed Soleyman before the move to Isfahan, and reports indicate that he may face some penalties for that.

Guiding Zob Ahan and Naft Masjed Soleyman as a head coach and acting as an assistant in Persepolis, Zob Ahan, Nassaji, and Naft Tehran are among Hosseini’s experiences.

Zob Ahan parted ways with former coach Rahman Rezaei due to the poor run of the team this season. The team has just won one match out of 14 and sits 14th in Iran Professional League.

Earlier reports had linked former Esteghlal coach Farhad Majidi with Zob Ahan. Majidi confirmed negotiations with the club but said that he has rejected the offer.

