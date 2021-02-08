Iran opens largest CNG tanks production plant in West Asia

The large factory for the production of CNG and oxygen tanks was opened and put into operation in Qazvin province with a production capacity of 250,000 tanks per year.

In this industrial complex, two production lines are simultaneously producing various types of tanks, oxygen and industrial tanks, said Hatami in the opening ceremony on Monday.

This complex has the capacity to produce 10 to 130-liter tanks for various industrial and medical uses, and now the CNG tanks of this factory are used in national projects, he added.

He highlighted that launching this plant as the largest CNG tank production plant in West Asia and the first plant in Iran is one of the great achievements after the Islamic Revolution.

The CNG tanks production plant is equipped with the latest technology in the world, and high-tech testing equipment, technical laboratories with valid certificates and quality system located in this factory makes the final product of this factory with very desirable quality and even better than foreign samples.

