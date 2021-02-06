US logistics convoy arrives in Syria from Iraq

The United States has announced plans to move a number of its troops, equipment and weapons from Iraqi territory to an illegal US base in the northern Syrian city of al-Shaddadi, Saberin News reported.

Yesterday, a convoy of 40 trucks carrying weapons and logistics equipment belonging to the US-led “International Coalition” crossed the Al-Waleed crossing on the Syrian border and entered the Syrian province of Al Hasakah, the report added.

With the defeat of ISIL terrorist group as the US arm in Syria, American forces directly replaced the ISIL group, and from that very moment, instead of ISIL, American forces started extracting and stealing Syrian oil and continuing to kill the Syrian people.

In recent years, the United States has plagued people and looted oil resources in the West Asian region, especially Syria, an act previously carried out by ISIL terrorist group, the report added.

