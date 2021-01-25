Leader receives family of Iranian scientist Fakhrizadeh

During the meeting, Ayatollah Khamenei appreciated the scientific and technical achievements of Martyr Fakhrizadeh and the hard work of that high-ranking scientist in the field of science.

Top Iranian nuclear and defence scientist 'Dr. Mohsen Fakhrizadeh', who headed the Iranian Defense Ministry’s Organization of Defensive Innovation and Research (known by its acronym SPND), was targeted on Friday in a multi-pronged attack involving at least one explosion and small fire by a number of assailants in Absard city of Damavand County, Tehran Province.

In a clash between the scientist’s bodyguard team and the assassins, Fakhrizadeh was seriously wounded and transferred to the hospital immediately after the attack but was martyred due to the wounds he had sustained in the terrorist assault.

