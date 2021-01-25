Iran among 4 top countries in blood-clotting technology

Uncontrolled bleeding today accounts for a large portion of accident deaths. In this regard, producing synthetic blood-clotting substances that lead to the cessation of bleeding in the shortest possible time is of great importance for scientists in this field.

Two Iranian scientists Dr. Roya Salehi along with Dr. Mehdi Adalati, members of the Hematology and Blood Transfusion Medicine Department at Tabriz University of Medical Sciences have managed to design and produce a very powerful home-made blood-clotting substance.

Currently, the market for this substance is mainly monopolized by three companies in the United State, Germany and Czech, said the researchers, adding, “But scientific researches showed that our product under the brand of STAgel is about 8 to 10 times more efficient than imported samples.”

According to the researchers, this product has passed its laboratory and animal phase tests with high success and capability.

The substance can be used to control emergency and extensive bleeding as well as bleeding caused by open surgeries in three models: powder, pad, and as a wound adhesive.

RHM/FNA13991105000002