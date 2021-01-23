Iranian animation 'Bu Ali Sina' goes on screen at WADTh Conf.

The first quarterly Conference of the World Alliance of Dramatherapy (WADTh)was held on January 22 with the participation of representatives from Greece, South Africa, Kenya, Australia, Argentina, UK, US, Sri Lanka, Japan, Taiwan, Canada, South Korea, India and Iran.

The animated film 'Bu Ali Sina' was screened at the first edition of this conference.

'Bu Ali Sina' which was produced by the Iranian Drama Therapy Association, is the story of the treatment of the melancholy prince by Bu Ali Sina.

Ibn Sina, also known as Abu Ali Sina, Pur Sina, and often known in the West as Avicenna, was a Persian polymath who is regarded as one of the most significant physicians, astronomers, thinkers and writers of the Islamic Golden Age, and the father of early modern medicine.

ZZ/5128693