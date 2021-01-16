Iran's Red Crescent chief visits health centers in Africa

Karim Hemmati was accompanied by his deputy Hassan Esfandiya and the Acting Under-Secretary-General for Health, Treatment, Rehabilitation Division of the IRCS Farid Moradian in this trip.

The Iranian delegation arrived in Siera Leon capital of Freetown on Friday and was received by Sierra Leone Red Cross Society Christian Faya.

Meeting with the President of the Red Cross officials, the Minister of Health, and also visiting the Red Crescent Health Center in Freetown are some of the most important plans of Hemmati's business trip to Sierra Leone.

Before arriving in Sierra Leone, the delegation visited the Ivory Coast.

It is to leave Freetown for Accra, the capital of Ghana afterward.

