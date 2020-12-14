Netanyahu to enter quarantine until Friday

According to Jerusalem Post, Netanyahu must enter quarantine after coming into contact with someone who tested positive for COVID-19, his spokeswoman announced on Monday.

Netanyahu came into contact with Likud Court President Michael Kleiner last Tuesday, and Kleiner tested positive for coronavirus earlier Monday.

He then canceled his appearance at a conference in Jerusalem and underwent an epidemiological investigation.

This will be Netanyahu’s third time going into self-isolation, but he has not contracted COVID-19.

MNA/PR