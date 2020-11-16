FODASUN to hold webinar on Avicenna's philosophy

According to the Public Relations of FODASUN, the webinar, named "The Study of Ibn Sina's Philosophy in the West", will be held on Thursday, November 19, which coincides with World Philosophy Day.

The event will be held in collaboration with the Faculty of Theology and Islamic Studies of the University of Tehran.

Dimitri Gutas, Professor of Arabic and Islamic Studies at Yale University, USA, and Dr. Nadia Maftouni, Professor of Islamic Philosophy, Faculty of Theology and Islamic Studies, University of Tehran, will speak at this webinar.

The webinar will take place at 3 PM GMT (10 AM, USA, EST ) in “Zoom” application. Aficionados can attend the webinar, via this LINK.

